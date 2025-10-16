From brilliant sunshine today to rain over the weekend

After a dreary Wednesday, sunshine is back in the sky today along with ideal temperatures.

We are starting Thursday with a mostly clear sky and temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. High pressure is building to our north today and this means sunshine will dominate the sky. Temperatures warm to 69 today with a light east wind.

The Bengals forecast looks fantastic this evening, albeit a little cool! The kickoff temperature is 57 degrees and we'll cool to the low 50s by the end of the game.

WCPO Bengals Forecast

Friday's forecast starts with sunshine and temperatures in the mid to low 40s. Clouds will slowly start to increase during the day as the high increases to 70 degrees. Temperatures for Friday night football games will be in the mid to low 60s.

The story for the weekend is the cold front coming our way and what time this rain should start. High resolution models are starting to come in and that's helping bring a few items into focus for us.

First of all, a few showers on Saturday morning cannot be ruled out. This would be isolated and limited to the very early morning hours. But most of Saturday will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy and dry. Temperatures increase to the upper 70s thanks to a steady southwest wind.

WCPO Saturday morning rain chance

Most of the global weather models are still pointing at rain arriving after midnight on Saturday night, but it's still not out of the question that we could see a few showers arriving in the evening hours. But most of our rain will be focused in the overnight hours.

Showers continue on Sunday with falling temperatures and windy conditions.

WCPO Showers arrive Saturday evening

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Cooler

Low: 48

THURSDAY

Sunshine

Seasonal, dry

High: 69

THURSDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Cool

Low: 45

FRIDAY

Clouds increase

Mild

High: 70

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Slight rain chance

Low: 52

