From a full moon to full sunshine

The moon was full overnight and this is called the Full Buck Moon.
It was nice to actually see the moon clearly as we had a break in the clouds and humidity dropped as well. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s out the door this morning.
Sunshine will dominate our sky today as high pressure moves into the Ohio Valley. Temperatures only warm to 82 degrees, which is about 4 degrees below normal for this time of year. There isn't a heat index today and you'll barely notice humidity.
The sky is clear again tonight, and this allows temperatures to cool to 62 degrees.
Thursday is another gorgeous day with highs in the mid 80s, sunshine and low levels of humidity.
The next area of low pressure is headed our way as we teeter into the weekend. We could see showers arriving as early as Friday evening. But the better chance will start Friday night and then scattered showers and storms are expected throughout the day on Saturday. This could impact your outdoor plans, so be sure to check the radar before heading out. Isolated showers and storms will continue on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
MORNING RUSH
Clear sky
Cooler
Low: 67
WEDNESDAY
Sunshine
Not as humid
High: 82
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Cool
Low: 62
THURSDAY
Sunshine
Pleasant again
High: 84
THURSDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Mild again
Low: 67
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