From a full moon to full sunshine

The moon was full overnight and this is called the Full Buck Moon.

It was nice to actually see the moon clearly as we had a break in the clouds and humidity dropped as well. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s out the door this morning.

Sunshine will dominate our sky today as high pressure moves into the Ohio Valley. Temperatures only warm to 82 degrees, which is about 4 degrees below normal for this time of year. There isn't a heat index today and you'll barely notice humidity.

WCPO Wednesday high temperatures

The sky is clear again tonight, and this allows temperatures to cool to 62 degrees.

Thursday is another gorgeous day with highs in the mid 80s, sunshine and low levels of humidity.

The next area of low pressure is headed our way as we teeter into the weekend. We could see showers arriving as early as Friday evening. But the better chance will start Friday night and then scattered showers and storms are expected throughout the day on Saturday. This could impact your outdoor plans, so be sure to check the radar before heading out. Isolated showers and storms will continue on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

WCPO Showers return late day Friday

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Cooler

Low: 67

WEDNESDAY

Sunshine

Not as humid

High: 82

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Cool

Low: 62

THURSDAY

Sunshine

Pleasant again

High: 84

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Mild again

Low: 67

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