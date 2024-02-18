Frigid morning with warmer days ahead

With the clearing skies overnight we have seen our temperatures drop to the mid teens for a lot of areas. Add in gusty winds and many places have negative wind chills this morning as we approach sunrise

The good news, winds will begin shifting to south overnight and and that means we will see some warmer temperatures this afternoon. We should climb to near 40° under sunny skies, but the winds will stay strong. Gusts of 20 mph are possible for today keeping the wind chill in the low 30s.

Tomorrow is when we break out of winter...again. It will be even warmer, and spring-like mild air flows into the Tri-State by the middle of next week. We could have high temperatures as warm as 60° once again!

The next chance for moisture will roll in on Thursday with rain showers moving through.

TODAY

Cold start

Sunshine & windy

High: 41

TONIGHT

Not as cold

Wind chills in teens

Low: 22

TOMORROW

Another Cold start

Much Warmer

High: 49

