Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Frigid morning with warmer days ahead

Wind chills below zero some places
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Very Cold
Posted at 4:07 AM, Feb 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-18 05:58:23-05

With the clearing skies overnight we have seen our temperatures drop to the mid teens for a lot of areas. Add in gusty winds and many places have negative wind chills this morning as we approach sunrise

The good news, winds will begin shifting to south overnight and and that means we will see some warmer temperatures this afternoon. We should climb to near 40° under sunny skies, but the winds will stay strong. Gusts of 20 mph are possible for today keeping the wind chill in the low 30s.

Tomorrow is when we break out of winter...again. It will be even warmer, and spring-like mild air flows into the Tri-State by the middle of next week. We could have high temperatures as warm as 60° once again!

The next chance for moisture will roll in on Thursday with rain showers moving through.

TODAY
Cold start
Sunshine & windy
High: 41

TONIGHT
Not as cold
Wind chills in teens
Low: 22

TOMORROW
Another Cold start
Much Warmer
High: 49

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:12 PM, Dec 17, 2018