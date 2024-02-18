Frigid morning with warmer days ahead

With the clearing skies overnight we have seen our temperatures drop to the mid teens for a lot of areas. Add in gusty winds and many places have negative wind chills this morning as we approach sunrise
The good news, winds will begin shifting to south overnight and and that means we will see some warmer temperatures this afternoon. We should climb to near 40° under sunny skies, but the winds will stay strong. Gusts of 20 mph are possible for today keeping the wind chill in the low 30s.
Tomorrow is when we break out of winter...again. It will be even warmer, and spring-like mild air flows into the Tri-State by the middle of next week. We could have high temperatures as warm as 60° once again!
The next chance for moisture will roll in on Thursday with rain showers moving through.
TODAY
Cold start
Sunshine & windy
High: 41
TONIGHT
Not as cold
Wind chills in teens
Low: 22
TOMORROW
Another Cold start
Much Warmer
High: 49
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPOtraffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports