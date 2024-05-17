Friday's rain timing and a big update to Saturday's forecast

Rain is the story for our Friday forecast so don't leave without the umbrella today. Severe weather is not expected today and any rumbles of thunder will be few and far between. It really just comes down to timing!

Light rain has already entered the area and the potential for rain will be around through sunset.



Now to 8 a.m. - Light rain for most locations, overcast sky

8 a.m. to Noon - Widespread, light rain with isolated downpours at times

Noon to 4 p.m. - Best rain chance shifts east of I-71, but isolated showers and storms develop to the northwest

4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Scattered showers and storms, best chance to see downpours and a few lightning strikes

The rain coverage and intensity changes throughout the day. Most of what we'll see this morning is light rainfall. The afternoon brings the chance for scattered showers and storms developing and this is when we could see a few downpours and hear rumbles of thunder. Today's high rises to 74 degrees.

WCPO Morning rain



WCPO Midday rain



The outlook for Saturday is actually looking better if you have outdoor plans! It originally looked like rain would be spotty for much of the day but the latest weather models coming in this morning are really pulling back on rain chances.

Saturday should start with a mostly cloudy sky and a stray shower at best. Most will be dry. This should continue to be the story throughout the morning and afternoon. You'll notice more sun popping out from behind the clouds too! It's in the afternoon hours that a few isolated showers and storms will develop mainly after 4 p.m. These will barely move and won't last too terribly long.

Sunday will be dry and warm with a partly cloudy sky and a high of 82 degrees.

MORNING RUSH

Light rain likely

Cloudy

Low: 64

FRIDAY

Rain likely

Isolated storms

High: 74

FRIDAY NIGHT

Isolated showers

Overcast

Low: 61

SATURDAY

Cloudy sky

Isolated showers and storms in the afternoon

High: 76

SATURDAY NIGHT

Clouds decrease

Mild

Low: 61

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Warm

High: 82

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========