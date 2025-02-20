Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Fresh snow overnight leads to another chilly day

Cold start again today
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Very Cold
Posted
and last updated

It's cold this morning as we return to a wind chill of 0.

Temperatures hit the low 20s this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies, but expect wind chills in the teens all afternoon, as winds will be breezy at times.

We drop back down to the teens tonight, with wind chills near 0.

We’ll see more sunshine tomorrow, and we’ll get close to 30 for a high.

We finally see a temperature turnaround this weekend, starting on Sunday and lasting into next week. This means the FC Cincinnati home opener at 7:30 p.m. will be cold.

Flooding concerns along the Ohio River

According to the Ohio River Forecast Center, the Ohio River crested last night and will now slowly start to recede.

Flood Warning
Flood Warning along the Ohio River

THIS MORNING
Lingering flurries
Cold
Low: 13

TODAY
Chance of flurries early
Then, it will be mostly cloudy and windy
High: 22

TONIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Cold
Low: 13

TOMORROW
More sunshine
Warmer
High: 30

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk