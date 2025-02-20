Fresh snow overnight leads to another chilly day

It's cold this morning as we return to a wind chill of 0.

Temperatures hit the low 20s this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies, but expect wind chills in the teens all afternoon, as winds will be breezy at times.

We drop back down to the teens tonight, with wind chills near 0.

We’ll see more sunshine tomorrow, and we’ll get close to 30 for a high.

We finally see a temperature turnaround this weekend, starting on Sunday and lasting into next week. This means the FC Cincinnati home opener at 7:30 p.m. will be cold.

Flooding concerns along the Ohio River

According to the Ohio River Forecast Center, the Ohio River crested last night and will now slowly start to recede.

NWS Flood Warning along the Ohio River

THIS MORNING

Lingering flurries

Cold

Low: 13

TODAY

Chance of flurries early

Then, it will be mostly cloudy and windy

High: 22

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Cold

Low: 13

TOMORROW

More sunshine

Warmer

High: 30

