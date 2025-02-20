Fresh snow overnight leads to another chilly day

It's cold this morning as we return to a wind chill of 0.
Temperatures hit the low 20s this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies, but expect wind chills in the teens all afternoon, as winds will be breezy at times.
We drop back down to the teens tonight, with wind chills near 0.
We’ll see more sunshine tomorrow, and we’ll get close to 30 for a high.
We finally see a temperature turnaround this weekend, starting on Sunday and lasting into next week. This means the FC Cincinnati home opener at 7:30 p.m. will be cold.
Flooding concerns along the Ohio River
According to the Ohio River Forecast Center, the Ohio River crested last night and will now slowly start to recede.
THIS MORNING
Lingering flurries
Cold
Low: 13
TODAY
Chance of flurries early
Then, it will be mostly cloudy and windy
High: 22
TONIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Cold
Low: 13
TOMORROW
More sunshine
Warmer
High: 30
