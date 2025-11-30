Bundle up & get ready for more snow on the horizon

Rain may linger through the morning as temperatures start above freezing. Once the cold front moves through, temperatures fall through the afternoon, which sets us up for a windy and cold end to the weekend. Expect afternoon temperatures to hover around 32 degrees all afternoon Sunday with 20 to 30 mph wind gusts. The wind chill will be some 10 degrees cooler in the low 20s.

Cold air sticks around as we kick off meteorological winter on Monday. Winds will relax into Monday and much of the day stays dry, but you’ll notice mostly cloudy skies because another chance for accumulating snow moves in Monday night.

WCPO Tuesday snow coverage

This next round of snow will could have an even bigger impact into Tuesday morning, since the arrival of a wintry could begin late Monday night then changing over to widespread snowfall during the pre-dawn hours. We’re continuing to monitor this developing system, timing, and potential impacts. As of now, the timing for snowfall is expected to wrap up by Tuesday early afternoon.

The rest of the week remains cold. Expect highs to stay in the 30s each afternoon and overnight lows resting in the 20s.

SUNDAY

Lingering showers early

Cold & breezy

Highs: 38

SUNDAY NIGHT

Drying out

Colder

Low: 25

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy

Very cold

Highs: 34

MONDAY NIGHT

Snow arrives late

Accumulations

Low: 26

