Freezing rain and icy roads possible starting tonight

The big weather focus the next 36 hours will be the possibility for freezing rain and icy roads here in the Tri-State. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for many of our counties starting at 8 p.m. Monday through noon Tuesday.

Monday's forecast will be mostly cloudy and not as cold. Granted, a low of 15 Monday morning is still chilly! We'll warm to 39 this afternoon. This is our first day above freezing since over a week ago!

Light rain will start to move into our western locations tonight. Because it's been so cold, the ground and pavement is below freezing and it should stay that way overnight. So any rain that comes down should freeze on untreated surfaces. This rain moves into the Cincinnati metro area around 3-4 a.m. and we'll run into the same issue, the potential for ice forming.

WCPO 3 a.m. Tuesday



WCPO

6 a.m. Tuesday



WCPO 8 a.m. Tuesday



Pavement temperatures will eventually rise above freezing but it's going to take some time.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Not as cold (but still chilly!)

Low: 15

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy

Milder

High: 39

MONDAY NIGHT

Light rain begins, freezes to roads

Winter weather advisory

Low: 32

TUESDAY

Morning freezing rain possible

Then scattered showers

High: 44

TUESDAY NIGHT

Spotty rain chance

Otherwise cloudy with rising temps

Low: 38

