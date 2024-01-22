Freezing rain and icy roads possible starting tonight

The big weather focus the next 36 hours will be the possibility for freezing rain and icy roads here in the Tri-State. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for many of our counties starting at 8 p.m. Monday through noon Tuesday.
Monday's forecast will be mostly cloudy and not as cold. Granted, a low of 15 Monday morning is still chilly! We'll warm to 39 this afternoon. This is our first day above freezing since over a week ago!
Light rain will start to move into our western locations tonight. Because it's been so cold, the ground and pavement is below freezing and it should stay that way overnight. So any rain that comes down should freeze on untreated surfaces. This rain moves into the Cincinnati metro area around 3-4 a.m. and we'll run into the same issue, the potential for ice forming.
Pavement temperatures will eventually rise above freezing but it's going to take some time.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Not as cold (but still chilly!)
Low: 15
MONDAY
Mostly cloudy
Milder
High: 39
MONDAY NIGHT
Light rain begins, freezes to roads
Winter weather advisory
Low: 32
TUESDAY
Morning freezing rain possible
Then scattered showers
High: 44
TUESDAY NIGHT
Spotty rain chance
Otherwise cloudy with rising temps
Low: 38
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPOtraffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports