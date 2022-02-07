Freezing fog possible this morning

We have two issues to contend with this morning: freezing fog and continued slick roads.

Snow and ice has been melting slowly over the weekend and this has led to more moisture is the air. That's why we are seeing some fog this morning, especially in river valleys. With temperatures well below freezing, this could stick to surfaces and create some ice.

But roads still aren't in great shape everywhere. While interstates and main highways have been cleared, side roads and neighborhood streets are still slow to improve. Evidence of that are the dozens of school districts closed and delayed again today due to road conditions.

Our Monday forecast will be mostly cloudy and chilly with highs in the mid 30s. Again, there will be some melting underway today but the lack of sunshine doesn't help.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 40, so that will help with some more ice and snow melt.

Finally, the other element to make note of today is the Ohio River. Heavier rain upstream plus our snow/ice melt has made it's way into the river and we are at ACTION stage today and should crest this morning at 48.9 ft. Flood stage is 52 feet, which we will not see.

Jennifer Ketchmark Ohio River Level Monday



MORNING RUSH

Freezing fog

Partly cloudy, cold

Low: 23

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy

A touch cooler

High: 36

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Colder

Low: 13

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Seasonal

High: 40

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clouds build

Not as cold

Low: 28

