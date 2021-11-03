Freeze Warning until 10 a.m.

Temperatures start below freezing this morning and this has led to a hard freeze in many Tri-State communities. A freeze warning is in effect until 10 a.m.

The sky will be partly cloudy today and we'll only warm to 47 degrees.

We are in for another hard freeze again tonight and it's not just the cold, it should be a layer on frost too. You'll want to allot extra time to clean off your windshield tomorrow morning. We'll see a low of 29 on Thursday morning and warm to only 48 degrees. The sky will be mostly sunny to clear during the day.

This cold air is going to be in place for Friday as well with a repeat forecast. Saturday is another sunny forecast with temperatures that are a bit warmer. We should warm to 55 that afternoon which will make for a gorgeous day for UC's homecoming! Sunday will also be ideal and warmer with a high of 59 under a mostly sunny sky.

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Hard freeze

Low: 31

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy

Chilly

High: 47

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Hard freeze

Low: 29

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Chilly

High: 48

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Cold

Low: 29

==========

