Freeze Warning & Red Flag Warning in effect

Our Thursday forecast starts with two weather alerts: A Red Flag Warning and a Freeze Warning.

With temperatures in the upper 20s, we are experiencing one of the coldest mornings we've seen this fall. A FREEZE WARNING is in effect until 10 a.m. Temperatures will improve to 47 by the noon hour and then up to 57 this afternoon. The sky will go from partly cloudy conditions to a mostly cloudy sky.

Jennifer Ketchmark Freeze Warning in effect until 10 a.m.



But the other issue today is the breezy wind, low humidity and fire danger. It is NOT recommended to do any outdoor burning today. If a fire does start it could spread rapidly with winds from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. This is called a RED FLAG WARNING and we only see a handful of these warnings in a given year. It's typically in the fall when vegetation is drying out and very dry air is in place.

It will not be as cold tonight as lows only cool to the upper 30s under a mostly clear sky.

And we'll see big improvements in the temperature forecast on Friday! We'll warm to 69 on Friday under a partly cloudy sky. It a mild, comfortable and dry day!

The weekend brings even better news if you are a fan of warmer air. Highs increase to the mid 70s both days under a partly cloudy sky. This will be ideal for the Bengals game Sunday afternoon as well.

Jennifer Ketchmark Weekend Forecast



MORNING RUSH

Hard Freeze

Partly cloudy

Low: 29

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy

To mostly cloudy

High: 57

THURSDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Not as cold

Low: 39

FRIDAY

Partly sunny

Seasonal

High: 69

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Milder

Low: 49

