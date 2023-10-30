Freeze Warning issued for Monday night

Temperatures will be much colder today and it's a noticeable change. And it's about to get even colder tonight with a hard freeze expected across the Tri-State.
Monday morning starts with showers but this activity should fade off to the east by 10 a.m. for most of our viewing area. For the peak morning drive between 7-8 a.m., there should only be isolated showers left on the radar. Clouds will hold on through the early afternoon as temperatures stay steady in the mid 40s. Then as clouds decrease late in the afternoon, temperatures will start to tumble.
The sky turns mostly clear tonight with a light northwest wind and this will open the door to a hard freeze. Temperatures drop to around 24-28 degrees. This is what we call a killing freeze for plants and the end to growing season. It's also a night to disconnect the hoses outside. A FREEZE WARNING begins at 10 p.m. Monday and continues through 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Tuesday, Halloween, will be a cold and dry day. The morning starts with a mostly sunny sky. We'll see more clouds rolling in for the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures only warm to 45 degrees. By 6 p.m., it will only be 42 degrees as kids head out to Trick-or-Treat. It's not out of the question to see a few flurries coming down tomorrow evening.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cold. We'll start the day at 27 and only warm to 45 degrees.
MORNING RUSH
Showers fade
Overcast
Low: 44
MONDAY
Cloudy start, rain ends
Clouds slowly decrease, colder
High: 47
MONDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Hard freeze
Low: 28
TUESDAY
Partly cloudy
Evening flurries possible
High: 45
TUESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Cold
Low: 27
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
