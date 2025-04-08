Freeze Warning in effect, more sunshine for Tuesday

It's a cold start to Tuesday with lows in the mid 20s. This is why we are under a freeze warning until 10 a.m.
The sky will be sunny today but overall, it's going to be cold. Highs only climb to the mid 40s.
Wednesday will start chilly with a morning low of 29 degrees and then temperatures will warm to 53 degrees in the afternoon. Clouds will increase during the day because the next rain maker is headed our way. Spotty showers will move in locally after 4 p.m. and we'll see hit or miss showers throughout the rest of the evening. Overnight, a line of storms will pass through the area as well.
MORNING RUSH
Clear and cold
Frost
Low: 26
TUESDAY
Sunshine
Chilly
High: 45
TUESDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
More frost
Low: 29
WEDNESDAY
Clouds build
Afternoon showers
High: 53
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Showers and storms likely
Overcast, not as cold
Low: 45
