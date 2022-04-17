Freeze Warning & Frost Advisory continue + rain tonight

Good morning and Happy Easter!

1. Cold Easter Egg Hunts

2. Rain tonight/morning

3. Highs near 80 late this week

Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory continues until 10 a.m. Temperatures will dip near or below freezing around sunrise. The sky starts mostly clear and becomes partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs will rise near the mid 50s. Seasonal temperatures are usually in the mid 60s.

Rain begins after midnight and moves out of the Tri-State completely by 9 a.m. The overnight lows will drop to the mid 30s. There is a chance for our northern counties to see a rain/snow mix at times overnight.

After the rain moves out Monday, it will stay mostly cloudy then partly cloudy later. There is a chance for lingering showers to move through in the evening. Highs will only make it to the low 50s.

More rain is expected Wednesday and by the end of the week, temperatures are on tab to rise near 80! The roller coaster forecast continues!

SUNDAY:

Freeze Warning/Frost Advisory

Partly cloudy

High: 54

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Rain after midnight

Rain/snow mix north

Low: 37

MONDAY:

A.M. rain

Mostly cloudy

High: 52

MONDAY NIGHT:

Lingering showers

Partly cloudy

Low: 35

==========

