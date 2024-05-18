Foggy start with a lingering rain chance today

Waking up this morning we have a Dense Fog Advisory in effect for the entire area until 10am. Expect to run into areas with reduced visibility on the roads with thick patchy fog.
The good news: We are on the downside of wet weather as we begin our weekend. While we still have a chance for rain this afternoon, the chances are low and then non-existent on Sunday.
Heading out the door this morning, temperatures will be mild in the low 60s and hang there until the fog starts to dissipate.
As for the rest of today, it originally looked like rain would be spotty for much of the day but the latest weather models are really pulling back on rain chances.
We start with mostly cloudy skies before we turn partly sunny. In the afternoon, a few isolated showers and storms could develop mid to late afternoon. But we have a better chance of staying completely dry than seeing these develop.
Sunday will be dry and warm with mostly sunny conditions with highs in the mid 80s!. Then, next week starts summerlike as well with mid 80s before rain mid week.
TODAY
AM Fog
Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy
Chance isolated showers and storms in the afternoon
High: 78
SATURDAY NIGHT
Gradual clearing
Mild
Low: 60
SUNDAY
Partly cloudy
Warm
High: 82
