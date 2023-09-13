Foggy start to Wednesday before sunshine and pleasant weather

Temperatures are comfortable as we head out the door this morning! We're all into the 50s and 60s. A few of us are starting out with some patchy fog, especially in the southeast portion of the Tri-State. With that, we're looking at a DENSE FOG ADVISORY for the eastern half of the viewing area until 10 a.m. Visibility will be less than a mile in some spots.
After the fog clears, expect a partly cloudy day with highs in the low 70s! It will be a very comfortable day. This trend continues throughout the rest of the week as highs mostly stay in the mid to upper 70s. We will continue to stay dry this week.
Looking ahead to the weekend, we may see a small chance for showers. We're still watching this very closely as we approach the Bengals vs Ravens game.
TODAY
Foggy start
Partly cloudy
High: 74
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Comfortable
Low: 51
THURSDAY
Another nice day!
Below average
High: 74
THURSDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Cool
Low: 50
