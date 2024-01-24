Foggy start to Wednesday

We are in for a soggy forecast today and again tomorrow!
First up this morning, dense fog is an issue to the north but we are seeing foggy reports across the area. This is dense enough at times to actually need to slow down. This fog is developing from the snow melt and rain on the ground so there is a lot of low level moisture and lower visibility on the road level this time. A dense fog advisory is in effect for our northern spots until 10 a.m. but again, it's being seen beyond this advisory.
The big story today will be the rounds of rain. We'll basically see rain on the radar from sunrise to sunset as temperatures slowly warm to the upper 40s and low 50s. It's one of those true "washout" days. We could see more than 1" of rain today.
More rounds of rain are likely on Thursday, albeit a little lighter. Thursday's high rises to 58.
We finally get a dry day Friday with a mostly cloudy sky and a high of 50. Then Saturday, more rain is back into the forecast.
MORNING RUSH
Areas of fog
Rain moves in again
Low: 41
WEDNESDAY
Rain likely
Heavy at times
High: 52
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Light rain
Warm
Low: 47
THURSDAY
More rounds of rain
Cloudy and warm
High: 58
THURSDAY NIGHT
Rain chance
Cloudy
Low: 43
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPOtraffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports