Foggy start to Wednesday

We are in for a soggy forecast today and again tomorrow!

First up this morning, dense fog is an issue to the north but we are seeing foggy reports across the area. This is dense enough at times to actually need to slow down. This fog is developing from the snow melt and rain on the ground so there is a lot of low level moisture and lower visibility on the road level this time. A dense fog advisory is in effect for our northern spots until 10 a.m. but again, it's being seen beyond this advisory.

The big story today will be the rounds of rain. We'll basically see rain on the radar from sunrise to sunset as temperatures slowly warm to the upper 40s and low 50s. It's one of those true "washout" days. We could see more than 1" of rain today.

More rounds of rain are likely on Thursday, albeit a little lighter. Thursday's high rises to 58.

We finally get a dry day Friday with a mostly cloudy sky and a high of 50. Then Saturday, more rain is back into the forecast.

MORNING RUSH

Areas of fog

Rain moves in again

Low: 41

WEDNESDAY

Rain likely

Heavy at times

High: 52

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Light rain

Warm

Low: 47

THURSDAY

More rounds of rain

Cloudy and warm

High: 58

THURSDAY NIGHT

Rain chance

Cloudy

Low: 43

