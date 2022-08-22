Foggy start to the work week

We're off to a foggy start this morning, especially in our east and northeast counties. Visibility at times will be below a mile in some places. Temperatures are starting in the mid 60s. Once the fog clears later this morning, we'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies at times with highs in the low 80s. There is a small chance to see a shower in the evening, but most of us will stay dry. Tonight, lows drop to the low 60s with partly cloudy skies.
We'll see more sunshine Tuesday with highs in the low 80s but a tad bit warmer than Monday. There is a small chance for a shower, but just like today, most of us will stay dry.
By Wednesday, high pressure moves over the region bringing dry conditions for a couple of days. Highs on Wednesday will be seasonal. Temperatures will rise above average starting Thursday with highs in the upper 80s.
MONDAY
Foggy start
Few evening showers
High: 81
MONDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Staying dry
Low: 62
TUESDAY
Partly cloudy
A shower or two
High: 83
TUESDAY NIGHT
Partly to mostly cloudy
Staying dry
Low: 62
