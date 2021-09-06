Foggy Labor Day start, sunny skies later

We're off to a foggy start on this Labor Day. After the fog clears, we'll see mostly sunny skies. Our morning temperatures are starting in the upper 50s.

Labor Day is mostly quiet. Highs today will rise to the low 80s, right at seasonal for this time of the year. We'll see clouds roll in for the afternoon. Everyone will stay mostly dry but there is a chance for our northern counties to see a small shower or two.

We have a slight chance of showers for Wednesday as a front moves through. After that, we'll warm up and dry out. We'll see our highs rise to the mid to upper 80s at the end of this week into next week.

LABOR DAY

Morning fog

Partly cloudy

High: 84

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Comfortable

Low: 61

TUESDAY

Mostly clear

Pleasant

High: 86

TUESDAY NIGHT

Increasing clouds

Slight rain chance

Low: 66

==========

Sign up for severe weather email alerts