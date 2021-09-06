Watch
Foggy Labor Day start, sunny skies later

Mostly sunny with seasonal temperatures
Dave Schmidt | WCPO contributor
Cincinnati sings to the fog.
Cincygram: Fog blankets Downtown, creating unique sights of city lights
Posted at 3:57 AM, Sep 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-06 03:57:38-04

We're off to a foggy start on this Labor Day. After the fog clears, we'll see mostly sunny skies. Our morning temperatures are starting in the upper 50s.

Labor Day is mostly quiet. Highs today will rise to the low 80s, right at seasonal for this time of the year. We'll see clouds roll in for the afternoon. Everyone will stay mostly dry but there is a chance for our northern counties to see a small shower or two.

We have a slight chance of showers for Wednesday as a front moves through. After that, we'll warm up and dry out. We'll see our highs rise to the mid to upper 80s at the end of this week into next week.

LABOR DAY
Morning fog
Partly cloudy
High: 84

MONDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Comfortable
Low: 61

TUESDAY
Mostly clear
Pleasant
High: 86

TUESDAY NIGHT
Increasing clouds
Slight rain chance
Low: 66

==========

Scripps National Desk
12:12 PM, Dec 17, 2018