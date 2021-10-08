Foggy Friday morning with showers later

Friday morning starts off foggy and mild. Morning temperatures are in the mid 60s. After the fog clears, expect mostly cloudy skies becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs today will reach the mid 70s, just slightly above average.

The chance for rain remains but mostly for the evening. These showers will be very isolated, so not everyone will see rain. Friday night football should be mostly dry but a few spots could see rain at the start of games, including the UC game. Lows will drop to the uppers 50s to low 60s.

Expect a gradual warm up heading into the next couple of days. Saturday stays mostly dry, although there is a chance to see a slight chance for light showers. We'll see a high of 78. The weather should be decent for the FC Cincinnati game.

Sunday will see highs in the upper 70s with partly cloudy skies. Great weather for the Bengals game! Temperatures will continue to remain warm and dry heading into next week.

FRIDAY MORNING

Foggy start

Cloudy

Low: 61

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy

Afternoon spotty showers

High: 75

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Mild

Low: 60

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy

Light spotty showers

High: 78

==========

