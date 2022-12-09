Foggy commute before a mix of sun and clouds

We're off to a decent start today with temperatures in the 40s. A few areas this morning will see patchy fog which means visibility may be reduced during the morning commute.

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s throughout the day.

There is a chance to see a few evening showers. Not everyone will get rain. Tonight stays dry with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

There is a chance for rain Saturday, but a good portion of the Tri-State will stay dry. Those showers move in for the afternoon and evening hours. Besides that, expect Saturday to be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s. Lows that night fall to the upper 30s and low 40s, so another mild December night is ahead.

The weather for the Bengals game looks great! Although we'll see a mix of sun and clouds, we'll stay dry! Highs will rise to the mid to upper 40s.

Next week, we have a few more chances for rain. Temperatures will gradually decrease by the end of the week. We'll be watching for any chances of a wintry mix.

FRIDAY

Patchy fog

Few showers

High: 51

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly to mostly cloudy

Dry

Low: 39

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy

Few showers

High: 49

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Relatively mild

Low: 40

