Fog to start the day, then more isolated storms

We could see some patchy fog developing this morning due to the downpours that dropped 1-2 inches of rain in some locations Tuesday.

Once the fog dissipates, the sky will turn partly cloudy. Temperatures will climb to 85 this afternoon. Isolated storms will develop again this afternoon, starting around noon and continuing past sunset. Some downpours are expected to occur again.

The sky will turn mostly clear overnight as we cool to 67 degrees.

Thursday is looking ideal for outdoor plans. No rain is in the forecast, and highs will be seasonal in the mid 80s. Dew points are still in the upper 60s, so it feels a bit sticky outside.

We will continue with a relatively dry forecast for much of the extended outlook, but there will be days with a 20% chance of rain. On those days, a few locations could see rain, but most will stay dry.

MORNING RUSH

Areas of fog

Mild

Low: 69

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy

Isolated afternoon storms

High: 85

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

A bit sticky

Low: 67

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy

Seasonal

High: 86

THURSDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Warm

Low: 67

