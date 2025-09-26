Fog to start the day, but sunshine will eventually return to our sky

A dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. across the Tri-State. Visibility will drop to a quarter mile or less at times. Be careful as you head out the door today.
After our morning fog lifts and dissipates, the morning will be partly cloudy and pleasant. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 50s to start the day. We'll warm to 69 by noon and clouds will continue to decrease. The afternoon will be mostly sunny with a high of 77 degrees. It's truly a perfect Fall day with temperatures exactly where they should be this time of year.
For this evening, the Friday night football forecast is looking fantastic. We'll be around 71 degrees at kickoff with a clear sky. You won't notice the humidity this evening either.
The sky stays clear tonight and it looks like patchy fog will develop again. This will mainly be in our river valleys and fog-prone zones.
Your weekend forecast is picture-perfect for any outdoor plans. The mornings will be cool and refreshing. Each afternoon will be mostly sunny and dry with highs in the upper 70s.
We are entering another dry stretch. As of right now, there aren't any big signs of moisture coming into our forecast for a decent stretch of days. The only thing that could adjust that is tropical activity. Tropical Storm Humberto and a newly forming system in the Bahamas could bring moisture into the East Coast, and depending on the track, this could bring some moisture even into our region. However, that remains to be seen as these tropical systems continue to develop.
MORNING RUSH
Dense fog
Cooler
Low: 59
FRIDAY
Partly cloudy
To mostly sunny
High: 77
FRIDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Patchy fog develops
Low: 58
SATURDAY
Mostly sunny
Pleasant and dry
High: 79
SATURDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Pleasant
Low: 57
SUNDAY
Mostly sunny
Warm
High: 80
