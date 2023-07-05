Fog for Wednesday morning followed by more pop up storms

We are starting the day with areas of fog developing in the Tri-State. This should be more prominent in river valleys. Temperatures start in the low 70s.

It's going to be a warm and humid day. Temperatures will warm to 90 this afternoon with a heat index of 93 degrees. Just like Tuesday, we'll see pop up showers and storms developing for a few hours this afternoon. Storms will barely move and produce heavy rain for those who are lucky enough to see rain.

Our latest cold front moves through the Ohio Valley on Thursday. This will bring scattered showers and storms through in the early afternoon hours and then wrap up later in the evening. Currently, we are not included in the risk for severe storms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s on Thursday.

Behind the front, temperatures drop a little on Friday. Friday will be a partly cloudy day with a high of 83 degrees.

MORNING RUSH

Areas of fog

Muggy

Low: 72

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Pop up thunderstorms

High: 90

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Muggy

Low: 70

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy

Afternoon storms

High: 87

THURSDAY NIGHT

Rain fades

Not as warm

Low: 65

