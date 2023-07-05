Fog for Wednesday morning followed by more pop up storms

We are starting the day with areas of fog developing in the Tri-State. This should be more prominent in river valleys. Temperatures start in the low 70s.
It's going to be a warm and humid day. Temperatures will warm to 90 this afternoon with a heat index of 93 degrees. Just like Tuesday, we'll see pop up showers and storms developing for a few hours this afternoon. Storms will barely move and produce heavy rain for those who are lucky enough to see rain.
Our latest cold front moves through the Ohio Valley on Thursday. This will bring scattered showers and storms through in the early afternoon hours and then wrap up later in the evening. Currently, we are not included in the risk for severe storms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s on Thursday.
Behind the front, temperatures drop a little on Friday. Friday will be a partly cloudy day with a high of 83 degrees.
MORNING RUSH
Areas of fog
Muggy
Low: 72
WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny
Pop up thunderstorms
High: 90
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Muggy
Low: 70
THURSDAY
Partly cloudy
Afternoon storms
High: 87
THURSDAY NIGHT
Rain fades
Not as warm
Low: 65
