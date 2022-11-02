That escalated quickly... fog takes over for morning hours

We only have one issue in today's forecast and that's the fog that's developing this morning. Visibility is dropping to a quarter mile or less in some locations. Other locations are just experiencing haze but keep this in mind as you head out the door. Fog is typically the worst around 7-8 a.m.
The sky will be mostly cloudy today as temperatures warm to the upper 60s. No rain is expected on Wednesday with a light south wind.
Thursday will be a stunning day as temperatures warm to the low 70s and we get a mostly sunny sky.
Friday is honestly rather nice as well as temperatures rise to 74 with a few more clouds. You will notice that the wind picks up a little bit too.
But it's the weekend that we are still watching closely because it looks like the rain timing is speeding up! Originally it looked like our best rain chance was during the day on Sunday but over the last 24 hours, the extended weather models have shifted this rain into Saturday evening, potentially for a chunk of the afternoon as well. This would then lessen the rain chance for Sunday. So check back for updates as this could adjust when you make outdoor plans this weekend!
MORNING RUSH
Areas of fog
Dry
Low: 48
WEDNESDAY
Mostly cloudy
Mild
High: 68
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Cool & dry
Low: 47
THURSDAY
Mostly sunny
Warmer
High: 72
THURSDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Mild
Low: 52
