Flurries today ahead of negative wind chills

Here comes the bitter cold
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
SNOW FOR THE WEEKEND & ARCTIC COLD SENDS TEMPS PLUMMETING -THE TIMELINE
Very Cold
Posted

Today will be "warm" compared to what's ahead.

From sun up to sun down our temperatures hang around 32°. Flurries will be possible throughout the day but no impact is expected from these.

Starting tonight and lasting the next few days, wind chills will be in the negatives and single digits for most of the day.

TODAY
Few Flurries

Mostly cloudy

High: 33

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Colder

Low: 13

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Wind Chills single digits, teens all day

High: 24

