Flurries today ahead of negative wind chills

Today will be "warm" compared to what's ahead.
From sun up to sun down our temperatures hang around 32°. Flurries will be possible throughout the day but no impact is expected from these.
Starting tonight and lasting the next few days, wind chills will be in the negatives and single digits for most of the day.
TODAY
Few Flurries
Mostly cloudy
High: 33
SATURDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Colder
Low: 13
SUNDAY
Partly cloudy
Wind Chills single digits, teens all day
High: 24
