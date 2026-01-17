Flurries today ahead of negative wind chills

Today will be "warm" compared to what's ahead.

From sun up to sun down our temperatures hang around 32°. Flurries will be possible throughout the day but no impact is expected from these.

Starting tonight and lasting the next few days, wind chills will be in the negatives and single digits for most of the day.

TODAY

Few Flurries

Mostly cloudy

High: 33

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Colder

Low: 13

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Wind Chills single digits, teens all day

High: 24

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========