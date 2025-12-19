Flurries to start the day, colder and windy too

Windy conditions continue this morning as a secondary cold front passes through our area. This is also leading to falling temperatures through the morning drive. There is still some moisture left so as temperatures tumble, we'll start to see isolated snow showers and flurries developing. This will continue through 10 a.m.

For the rest of our Friday forecast, just be prepared for a windy and much colder day. Temperatures will barely rise to 31 degrees as clouds decrease this afternoon. Winds from the west at 15 to 25 mph will be around, so this will make our high of 31 only feel like the upper teens!

We'll see a healthy rebound in our temperatures on Saturday. Breezy southwest winds are expected and this will help temperatures rise to the upper 40s tomorrow. The sky will be partly cloudy, so it will be a nice day to get outside.

Another cold front passes on Sunday morning. This isn't going to bring precipitation but it is going to bring a drop in temperatures. Highs only rise to 38 on Sunday under a partly cloudy sky. Seasonal this time of year is 42 degrees.

We'll see one small chance for snow on Monday as a warm front lifts through the Ohio Valley. It's basically a round of flurries. Otherwise, Monday is mostly cloudy and seasonal at 42 degrees.

Showers are in for Tuesday and Wednesday, ensuring we won't see a white Christmas. And speaking of Christmas... get ready for a spring-like day! We could see temperatures near 60 degrees!

MORNING RUSH

Flurries and isolated snow showers

Overcast, windy

Low: 23

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy with flurries

To mostly sunny and windy

High: 31

FRIDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Chilly

Low: 24

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy

Warmer and breezy

High: 49

SATURDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Chilly

Low: 28

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Colder

High: 38

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========