Flurries for some, winter weather advisory for the southeast

Welcome to another work week, and we have several weather items going on that you should definitely know about as you plan out your week.



Light snow for some locations Monday

Windy weather midweek

Arctic air taking over this weekend

A system is passing to our south this morning and this will lead to some light snowfall south of the Ohio River. For most, this will be a possible dusting of snow, but in our very southern locations, 0.5" of snow could accumulate. To the very southeast, up to 1" of snow is possible. That's where the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory until 3 p.m. This includes Mason and Robertson County.

WCPO Monday morning snowfall

WCPO Winter Weather Advisory until 3 p.m.

Elsewhere, the sky will be mostly cloudy this morning and the sky turns partly cloudy this afternoon. Temperatures will be colder today, only topping out in the low 30s.

Tuesday starts off colder, with lows in the upper teens. During the day, winds will increase and this helps bring in warmer air for the day. Highs return to the 40 degrees under a mostly cloudy sky.

WCPO Windy Tuesday outlook

It stays windy Tuesday night, leading to rising temperatures in the overnight hours. It will stay windy on Wednesday as rain passes through the area with our latest cold front. Rain is mostly likely in the morning and then spotty in the afternoon hours.

Behind this system, colder air moves in and we'll see the chance for snow late Thursday and potentially into Friday's forecast.

But the bigger story in the cold blast headed our way. Highs over the weekend will only be in the low 20s and overnight temperatures closer to 10 degrees, if not colder!

MORNING RUSH

Light snow to the south

Overcast

Low: 26

MONDAY

Light snow prior to 1 p.m. to the south

Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy sky

High: 31

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Chilly

Low: 19

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Breezy afternoon

High: 40

TUESDAY NIGHT

Steady temperatures

Overcast, very windy

Low: 37

