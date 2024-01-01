Flurries and rain for the start of 2024

Happy New Year and welcome to 2024!

Today's forecast will be cloudy and cold. Temperatures start in the low 30s and only warm to 37 degrees. The sky will be overcast for the entire day. You'll also see some passing flurries. By the early afternoon, this chance for moisture continues but since the temperatures is rising a few degrees, don't be surprised if it turns to rain or it's a rain snow mixture. But this won't be enough to coat roads or lead to slick spots today.

The sky is mostly cloudy tonight and we'll cool to 27.

High pressure settles into the Tri-State this week giving us several dry and mostly sunny days in a row. It will be a nice change of pace after so many dreary days. Temperatures will be nearly seasonal as well.

The next big item of business is this coming weekend. You are likely going to start hearing about measurable snow for Saturday and Sunday on social media. But as always, a system that is 6-7 days out is likely to change. Nor can you put snow numbers on it. Our team is watching it and will let you know how this one is going to play out as we see more consistency in the days ahead. But if you are traveling this weekend, it's certainly something to consider.

What we do know about the weekend is system is as follows. There's a potent low pressure system coming up from the southwest. The track of the low should head toward the Ohio Valley and eventually up to the northeast. This would put us potentially in the shield of heavy snow on Saturday. But we will be very close to the transition line. What does this mean? Like usual, the Cincinnati viewing area could see a variety of precipitation types, it's all about the track of the low and that will come into focus as the week progresses.

MONDAY MORNING

Overcast

Flurries

Low: 31

MONDAY

Cloudy sky

Flurries and rain mixed at times

High: 37

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Colder

Low: 27

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Seasonal

High: 41

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Chilly

Low: 28

==========