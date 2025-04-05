FLOODING: Impacts ramp up today

TODAY IS A 9 FIRST WARNING WEATHER ALERT DAY

Showers and storms move in this morning, with the leading edge potentially being severe. This will make for a loud morning for some as cracks of thunder will be heard throughout the Tri-State.

The severe threat is brief with these storms but the impacts for today and this weekend are far from over.

Expect steady rain for the majority of today with some areas picking up 3-4 additional inches of rain just in the next 24 hours. This is on top of the 3-4 inches the Tri-State has seen in the last few days.

All of our rivers and waterways are expected to hit levels hardly seen.

The Ohio River is forecasted to crest at 60ft tomorrow night which is in moderate flood stage. We hit this back in 2018 but you have to go back to 1998 for the previous one.

The Little Miami and Great Miami are also forecasted to reach moderate flood stage tomorrow night.

Most of the small streams and rivers will experience quick bursts (a few hours) of rapidly rising water and will more than likely lead to Flash Flooding. Then levels will quickly drop back down.

However, as you are probably aware, the Ohio River will not have a rapid increase or decline in water levels. This will be a slow and steady climb and a slow and steady decline leading to major flooding issues in the surrounding areas.

We start to dry out tomorrow but the morning still has a chance for soaking rain. The front finally pushes through tomorrow and temperatures only top out in the upper 40s and will drop down to around freezing into Monday morning.

Good news, next week looks dry for the most part. We start off with some sunshine and then see a few chances move in mid week but will give us some time to dry out and see water levels decrease.

It will be chilly though.

Monday's high: Mid 50s

Tuesday's high: Mid 40s

Wednesday's high: Upper 50s

TODAY

Rounds of rain likely

Heavy rain expected

High: 70

SATURDAY NIGHT

Showers continue

A few storms

Low: 42

SUNDAY

Showers end during the day

Temperatures fall

High: 47

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========