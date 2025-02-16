WEATHER ALERT DAY: Flooding concerns drop, snow impacts ramp up

It is still a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day. This carries over from yesterday afternoon.

Overnight, rain really picked up and our totals climbed quickly. The majority of the area saw at least 2 inches of rain while several more spots came in at 3 and 4+ inches. Flash Flood Warnings were in effect for the majority of the area at one point but have been allowed to expire at this point.

Now the issue quickly turns to winter weather. We have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the entire area until this evening.

Starting this morning, freezing rain will be possible as road temperatures are quickly dropping below freezing. The freezing rain threat won't be long lived because snow starts following soon after. This is going to be a quick, but heavy amount of snow. Most of the Tri-State will get 1-2 inches with several pockets of 2+ possible.

Along with the snow, winds will be very gusty. Gusts of 25 to 35 mph will be possible, which will lead to low visibility on the roads. Might be a good day to stay inside if you don't need to head out. By noon, the heaviest of the snow is gone.

Flurries and light snow will be possible through the afternoon. But wind chills will be in the teens.

This whole week will be below average by a big margin. We will see highs only reach the low to mid 20s the first part of the week (20 below average).

TODAY

Rain exits, then snow

Cold and windy

High: 33

TONIGHT

A few flurries

Much colder

Low: 15

MONDAY

Cold

Some sun

High: 25

