Flooding concerns continue after torrential downpours overnight

Heavy rainfall and severe weather has ended. Unfortunately, there's a section of the Tri-State that saw 4-5" of rainfall overnight and flooding issues will continue for a while on Thursday.

The rest of the morning hours will be partly cloudy and dry. Temperatures warm to 79 by noon and then up to 82 by 3 p.m. We will see some additional showers moving through our area later this afternoon. But any rain that returns will be light, spotty and short-lived.

WCPO Isolated afternoon showers

WCPO Isolated evening showers

Sunshine is back in the sky on Friday and no rain is in the forecast for the day. Highs will be in the upper 70s and humidity will be a little lower for the day as well.

We'll get back to isolated rain chances on Saturday as we kick off the weekend. Otherwise, the day will be partly cloudy and warm at 80 degrees.

Then for Father's Day, scattered showers and isolated storms will be possible during the day as an area of low pressure passes through the Ohio Valley. Highs will be in the low 80s.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Very humid

Low: 71

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy

Isolated afternoon showers

High: 82

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clearing out

Cooler

Low: 59

FRIDAY

Sunshine

Pleasant

High: 78

FRIDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Dry

Low: 58

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