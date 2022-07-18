Watch Now
Flood watch still in effect

Pockets of heavy rain falling this morning
Cars in heavy rain
Posted at 3:41 AM, Jul 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18 03:43:10-04

Rain is on the radar this morning and we'll continue to see this impacting the area until nearly noon today. The heaviest rain is falling early this morning and this could lead to isolated flooding issues in low lying areas. This is why we are under an areal flood watch until 8 a.m.

Flood Watch until 8 a.m. Monday
Speaking of rain, Sunday yielded 1.21" of rain in Cincinnati officially.

Showers and isolated storms will be on the radar throughout the morning drive which could lead to some slow downs on the interstate. By 10 a.m., a lot of our precipitation will be shifting to the east but a few showers will still be possible. By noon, rain should be fading to the east. The rest of the afternoon is mostly cloudy with a slim rain chance and with a high of 82 degrees.

Clouds start to break up tonight as temperatures drop to 67 degrees.

Tuesday's forecast will be warm and a bit humid but a much quieter day too. We'll see a mostly sunny sky with a high of 89. Heat indices will be in the mid to low 90s.

Speaking of the heat index, it pops up into the upper 90s on Wednesday as humidity turns oppressive in the Tri-State. The sky will be mostly sunny on Wednesday with a high of 92 but wow, is it going to be humid!

We'll finish off the week with very little rain outside of what we get Monday morning. There's a minor rain chance Wednesday night into Thursday morning with a brief, weak cold front, but that's about it.

MORNING RUSH
Rain likely
Flooding possible
Low: 67

MONDAY
Morning showers likely
Mostly cloudy
High: 82

MONDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Mild
Low: 67

TUESDAY
Partly cloudy
To mostly sunny
High: 89

TUESDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Warm
Low: 72

