Flood Watch issued, rounds of rain likely today

A Flood Watch has been issued for the Tri-State and this will be in effect until 11 a.m. Saturday.

WCPO Flood Watch in Effect Friday

Showers will start moving in Friday morning as scattered activity. As we get closer to noon, a large wave of rain will develop and bring heavier showers and storms during the early afternoon and evening hours. This is also when we could see an isolated strong to severe storm with damaging wind gusts.

Yes, it's a small severe weather risk, but the bigger story is the heavy rain. Highs climb to the upper 70s today and it will be very muggy.

WCPO SPC Outlook Friday

There's a little bit of an update for Saturday's forecast.

The latest weather models coming in this morning are not showing as much widespread rain for the day. We'll still see scattered chances, but it looks like we'll find some dry moments throughout our day. Again, there's a low-end threat for severe weather with damaging wind gusts possible.

Sunday's rain chance still sits at 30% so we'll see more dry time than anything, but it's going to be very muggy regardless. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 80s.

The big story next week will be the heat and humidity. Rain isn't in the forecast for the time being.

Highs will end up around 90 degrees or higher starting Monday and lasting through the Fourth of July. Heat index values will also be a big talker, rising to 100 to 105 degrees. It looks like the two worst days for heat index values will be Wednesday and Thursday.

MORNING RUSH

Showers move in

Mostly cloudy and muggy

Low: 67

FRIDAY

Showers likely, heavy at times

Storms possible, iso. severe storms

High: 78

FRIDAY NIGHT

Isolated showers

Mostly cloudy, muggy

Low: 67

SATURDAY

Scattered showers

Isolated storms

High: 81

SATURDAY NIGHT

Isolated showers

Mostly cloudy

Low: 66

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy, muggy

Isolated showers and storms

High: 86

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