Flood watch issued as the holiday weekend begins

Memorial Day weekend is here and yes, we will see rain chances each day. Here's the latest on timing of showers and storms.

The National Weather Service has issued a FLOOD WATCH for the majority of the Tri-State starting at noon Friday and it continues until 5 a.m. Saturday. 1" of rain is likely in this area but up to 3" of rain is possible with our more persistent showers.

WCPO Flood Watch

While the early morning hours of our Friday forecast are dry, this won't last long. By 9 a.m., showers will be coming up from the south and spreading north across our area. By noon at the latest, rain is expected to be widespread. Showers are likely to continue for the rest of the day. We could also see a few thunderstorms this afternoon, but the overall chance for severe weather is low. The Storm Prediction Center has moved the marginal risk of severe storms more to the south. If we did see a severe storm, damaging winds are the main concern. There's also a little spin in the atmosphere today with a warm front moving in, so technically, there is also a low-end tornado threat.

WCPO Rain by noon Friday

Highs on Friday rise to only 68 degrees again.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a few showers continuing, but eventually fading heading into sunrise Saturday.

The chance for rain is still in the forecast for Saturday, but it's not looking quite as widespread as before! It looks like we may only see isolated showers on Saturday morning, with spotty storms redeveloping in the afternoon hours. This would be hit or miss and not a washout.

Sunday also looks like it will start dry. Then in the peak heat of the afternoon, scattered showers and storms develop. Highs on Sunday increase to 80 degrees.

Memorial Day will have the same type of forecast. Dry to start, then scattered storms develop in the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Not as cold

Low: 57

FRIDAY

Showers likely

Heavy rain, a few storms

High: 68

FRIDAY NIGHT

Spotty showers continue

Overcast

Low: 63

SATURDAY

Spotty showers

Isolated storms

High: 76

SATURDAY NIGHT

Isolated showers and storms

Mostly cloudy

Low: 60

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy

Scattered afternoon storms

High: 80

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