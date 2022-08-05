Flood watch in effect, more storms likely Friday

We are looking at more rounds of rain today and just like Thursday, torrential downpours will be possible with slow moving thunderstorms.
The National Weather Service has placed much of our area in an AREAL FLOOD WATCH until 8 p.m.
Spotty showers are on the move this morning and the majority of the rain this morning should be on the light side. It's in the afternoon hours that storms will pop and slowly drift to the east and northeast. This could lead to heavier rainfall amounts for some, while others just sit under an overcast sky. Temperatures warm to the mid to low 80s this afternoon. Severe weather is not expected.
We are looking at a similar pattern on Saturday with more scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon hours. Tomorrow we'll warm to 86 degrees.
The rain chance is lowest on Sunday but it's going to be warmer and more humid. The high rises to 88 under a partly cloudy sky. While the rain chance is low, isolated showers cannot be ruled out later in the day.
Scattered storm chances will again return for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
MORNING RUSH
Spotty, light rain
Mostly cloudy
Low: 73
FRIDAY
Scattered showers likely
Isolated storms
High: 84
FRIDAY NIGHT
Isolated showers
Mostly cloudy
Low: 70
SATURDAY
Scattered showers
Isolated storms
High: 86
SATURDAY NIGHT
Isolated showers
Mostly cloudy
Low: 71
SUNDAY
Partly cloudy
Slight rain chance
High: 88
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports