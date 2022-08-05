Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Flood watch in effect, more storms likely Friday

Scattered showers and storms are likely
Flood Watch In Effect
Jennifer Ketchmark
Flood Watch In Effect<br/>
Flood Watch In Effect
Posted at 3:49 AM, Aug 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-05 03:49:19-04

We are looking at more rounds of rain today and just like Thursday, torrential downpours will be possible with slow moving thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service has placed much of our area in an AREAL FLOOD WATCH until 8 p.m.

Spotty showers are on the move this morning and the majority of the rain this morning should be on the light side. It's in the afternoon hours that storms will pop and slowly drift to the east and northeast. This could lead to heavier rainfall amounts for some, while others just sit under an overcast sky. Temperatures warm to the mid to low 80s this afternoon. Severe weather is not expected.

Friday afternoon storms
Friday afternoon storms

We are looking at a similar pattern on Saturday with more scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon hours. Tomorrow we'll warm to 86 degrees.

The rain chance is lowest on Sunday but it's going to be warmer and more humid. The high rises to 88 under a partly cloudy sky. While the rain chance is low, isolated showers cannot be ruled out later in the day.

Scattered storm chances will again return for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

MORNING RUSH
Spotty, light rain
Mostly cloudy
Low: 73

FRIDAY
Scattered showers likely
Isolated storms
High: 84

FRIDAY NIGHT
Isolated showers
Mostly cloudy
Low: 70

SATURDAY
Scattered showers
Isolated storms
High: 86

SATURDAY NIGHT
Isolated showers
Mostly cloudy
Low: 71

SUNDAY
Partly cloudy
Slight rain chance
High: 88

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:12 PM, Dec 17, 2018