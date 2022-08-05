Flood watch in effect, more storms likely Friday

We are looking at more rounds of rain today and just like Thursday, torrential downpours will be possible with slow moving thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service has placed much of our area in an AREAL FLOOD WATCH until 8 p.m.

Spotty showers are on the move this morning and the majority of the rain this morning should be on the light side. It's in the afternoon hours that storms will pop and slowly drift to the east and northeast. This could lead to heavier rainfall amounts for some, while others just sit under an overcast sky. Temperatures warm to the mid to low 80s this afternoon. Severe weather is not expected.

Jennifer Ketchmark Friday afternoon storms



We are looking at a similar pattern on Saturday with more scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon hours. Tomorrow we'll warm to 86 degrees.

The rain chance is lowest on Sunday but it's going to be warmer and more humid. The high rises to 88 under a partly cloudy sky. While the rain chance is low, isolated showers cannot be ruled out later in the day.

Scattered storm chances will again return for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

MORNING RUSH

Spotty, light rain

Mostly cloudy

Low: 73

FRIDAY

Scattered showers likely

Isolated storms

High: 84

FRIDAY NIGHT

Isolated showers

Mostly cloudy

Low: 70

SATURDAY

Scattered showers

Isolated storms

High: 86

SATURDAY NIGHT

Isolated showers

Mostly cloudy

Low: 71

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Slight rain chance

High: 88

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========