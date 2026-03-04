Flood Watch in effect, more rain and storms today

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Rain is the big story again today, not only for the risk of flooding along our rivers, but also for the potential for severe storms this afternoon.

The Tri-State is included in a FLOOD WATCH until 1 p.m. today. We could see rainfall amounts up to 3" in some locations. Small streams are already rising and we are seeing elevated levels on the Great Miami and Little Miami Rivers. Keep an eye out in flood prone areas for rising water or standing water.

Flood Watch
Flood Watch

Showers are likely for the morning drive. Temperatures will be in the low 50s. Rain activity will break up and turn more isolated by midday. The sky will stay overcast. We'll eventually warm to 62 this afternoon. We could have a few drier hours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Isolated showers will be possible in that timeframe, but not widespread soaking rain. Then from 5 p.m. to midnight, new scattered showers and storms will develop and move through the area. This is when we could see a few strong to severe storms producing large hail.

The Storm Prediction Center has our area in a "marginal risk" for severe storms.

SPC Outlook Wednesday
SPC Outlook Wednesday

Showers and storms are likely to continue on Thursday morning. This shouldn't lead to severe weather issues but we will see heavy rain at times. By the afternoon, any lingering rain is spotty to isolated and it won't have as much of an impact. Highs end up at 67 tomorrow.

Friday's forecast will be overcast and warmer. The high increases to 75 degrees. We'll see isolated showers at times, but rain won't dominate the day.

MORNING RUSH
Rain likely
Flooding possible
Low: 51

WEDNESDAY
Morning showers likely
Midday break, evening storms
High: 62

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Showers continue
A few rumbles of thunder
Low: 56

THURSDAY
Showers and storms likely
Heavy rain at times
High: 67

THURSDAY NIGHT
Overcast
Rain fades
Low: 58

