Flood warning, bitter cold & more snow

If you’ve stepped outside lately, you know—it’s cold. And unfortunately, that’s not changing anytime soon. With single-digit lows, bitter wind chills and snow on the way, here’s what to expect as we move through the week.

Frigid Tuesday morning, flurries are possible

With cloudy skies this morning, don’t be surprised if you see a few flurries. The bigger story, though, is the cold. Temperatures are in the single digits or teens, yet feeling like zero due to the wind chill.

Snow arrives late Tuesday night

It will be mainly dry and cold in the afternoon, with highs in the low 20s. Then, expect snowfall closer to 10 p.m.

WCPO Winter Weather Advisory until Noon Wednesday



A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in Northern Kentucky from 7 p.m. Tuesday until noon Wednesday. These include Carroll, Gallatin, Owen, Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Robertson and Mason.

While the heaviest snow is trending south, accumulating snow is still possible, especially in these areas. If you have early Wednesday travel plans, expect some slick spots.

Flooding concerns along the Ohio River

As if the snow and cold weren’t enough, flooding is now a concern along the Ohio River. A Flood Warning is in effect through at least Friday. Water levels will continue to rise, with the river expected to crest around 55 feet on Wednesday.

NWS Flood Warning along the Ohio River

Here’s a closer look:



At 50 feet, Riverside Park off River Road starts flooding

At 52 feet, most of the Public Landing is underwater

At 53 feet, flooding begins on Riverside Drive in Covington, and New Richmond in Clermont County can also see impacts

At 54 feet, the Sawyer Point Amphitheater area will flood

If you live in a flood-prone area, keep an eye on conditions and have a plan in place

What to Watch For:

Another bitterly cold morning Tuesday

Snow moving in late Tuesday night into Wednesday

Possible slick roads for the Wednesday morning commute

Rising water levels along the Ohio River through the week

Stay safe, stay warm, and stay tuned for updates!

MORNING RUSH

Overcast

AM flurries possible

Low: 12

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy

Very cold

High: 21

TUESDAY NIGHT

Snow arrives

Frigid

Low: 15

WEDNESDAY

AM snow, evening snow

Very cold

High: 22

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Overcast

Snow tapers off

Low: 12

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========