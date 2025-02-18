Flood warning, bitter cold & more snow

If you’ve stepped outside lately, you know—it’s cold. And unfortunately, that’s not changing anytime soon. With single-digit lows, bitter wind chills and snow on the way, here’s what to expect as we move through the week.
Frigid Tuesday morning, flurries are possible
With cloudy skies this morning, don’t be surprised if you see a few flurries. The bigger story, though, is the cold. Temperatures are in the single digits or teens, yet feeling like zero due to the wind chill.
Snow arrives late Tuesday night
It will be mainly dry and cold in the afternoon, with highs in the low 20s. Then, expect snowfall closer to 10 p.m.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in Northern Kentucky from 7 p.m. Tuesday until noon Wednesday. These include Carroll, Gallatin, Owen, Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Robertson and Mason.
While the heaviest snow is trending south, accumulating snow is still possible, especially in these areas. If you have early Wednesday travel plans, expect some slick spots.
Flooding concerns along the Ohio River
As if the snow and cold weren’t enough, flooding is now a concern along the Ohio River. A Flood Warning is in effect through at least Friday. Water levels will continue to rise, with the river expected to crest around 55 feet on Wednesday.
Here’s a closer look:
- At 50 feet, Riverside Park off River Road starts flooding
- At 52 feet, most of the Public Landing is underwater
- At 53 feet, flooding begins on Riverside Drive in Covington, and New Richmond in Clermont County can also see impacts
- At 54 feet, the Sawyer Point Amphitheater area will flood
- If you live in a flood-prone area, keep an eye on conditions and have a plan in place
What to Watch For:
Another bitterly cold morning Tuesday
Snow moving in late Tuesday night into Wednesday
Possible slick roads for the Wednesday morning commute
Rising water levels along the Ohio River through the week
Stay safe, stay warm, and stay tuned for updates!
MORNING RUSH
Overcast
AM flurries possible
Low: 12
TUESDAY
Partly cloudy
Very cold
High: 21
TUESDAY NIGHT
Snow arrives
Frigid
Low: 15
WEDNESDAY
AM snow, evening snow
Very cold
High: 22
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Overcast
Snow tapers off
Low: 12
