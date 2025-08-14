First up, fog develops Thursday morning

Fog will develop as we start the day. This will especially be the case for those who experienced heavy downpours on Wednesday. Also, watch out in river valleys.

After some areas of fog, the sky will be mostly sunny this morning with lows around 70 degrees. Temperatures will warm quickly again today, topping out at 88 degrees. While we'll see plenty of sun this morning, clouds will begin to dot the sky this afternoon due to daytime heating. In those clouds, an isolated shower cannot be ruled out. Any rain that does develop will barely move.

The sky will be mostly clear tonight, with a low of 68 degrees.

Friday is nearly a repeat forecast. The bulk of the day will be mostly sunny and dry. The afternoon could bring a few more clouds for a few hours and that tiny rain chance again. Highs will increase to 89 degrees.

Let's talk about heat! A heat wave begins this weekend. Highs will climb to 91 on Saturday, 93 on Sunday, 93 on Monday, and 92 on Tuesday. These days will be mostly dry but hot and humid.

MORNING RUSH

Areas of fog

Warm

Low: 70

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Slight afternoon storm chance

High: 88

THURSDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Sticky

Low: 68

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Hot and humid

High: 89

FRIDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Warm

Low: 70

