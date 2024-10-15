First frost of Fall coming tonight

We have several weather stories to break down today!



Rain timing Tuesday Chance for graupel Frost advisory and freeze warning tonight

The first issue up will be the rain timing and chilly forecast for Tuesday. We will see hit or miss light showers moving across the Tri-State today. Rain should move from northwest to southeast. This 40% chance for rain is around this morning, through midday and continuing throughout the evening rush. Rain should be done by 9 p.m. Due to the clouds, rain and northwest wind, temperatures only rise to 52-54 degrees today!

We could hear a few rumbles of thunder this afternoon. This isn't a sign of severe weather. But that little bit of instability and low freezing level could lead to graupel forming between 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Graupel is tiny ice pellet, almost like hail but softer.

WCPO Spotty rain Tuesday



Our cloud cover moves out this evening and this will open the door to a bigger temperature dip tonight. We'll drop to 31 to 35 degrees. This will lead to areas of frost. The National Weather Service has issued a FROST ADVISORY and FREEZE WARNING for our entire viewing area from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday.

WCPO Freeze headlines



Wednesday will be mostly sunny and chilly with a high of 55 degrees. More frost is likely going into Thursday morning as lows dip to similar temperatures.

Thursday we bounce back to 62 with sunshine and up to 68 on Friday with more sunshine.

MORNING RUSH

Cloudy

Spotty, light rain

Low: 44

TUESDAY

Cloudy, chilly

Spotty, light rain

High: 54

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clouds move out

Frost develops

Low: 35

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Chilly again

High: 55

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Frost again

Low: 35

