First fog, then timing out rain for the rest of the day

Warm air is still the story as we kick off the 2nd day of 2023 and it's nearly record breaking! Today's record high is 64 degrees from 2006.

The sky will be overcast as we start the day with areas of fog again. Temperatures start around 50 degrees and warm to 61 this afternoon. The bulk of the day will be overcast. We'll start to see a few isolated showers on the radar between 2 to 5 p.m. and that will continue up until 10 p.m. Then from 10 p.m. to midnight, a large area of rain will take over in the Tri-State, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds. We could also get some rumbles of thunder in this time. With tonight's Monday Night Football game at Paycor Stadium ending in this timeframe, be ready for soaking rain as you head back to the car post-game.

Jennifer Ketchmark Heavy showers move in late this evening



TIMELINE:



Now to 8 a.m. - Areas of fog, a few sprinkles

8 a.m. to Noon - Cloudy, slight rain chance

Noon to 4 p.m. - Isolated showers, mainly overcast

4 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Isolated showers, cloudy, turning breezy

10 p.m. to 2 a.m. - Showers move across the Tri-State, likely in Cincinnati by midnight

Showers are likely overnight and this rain activity will continue in waves throughout Tuesday's forecast too. Temperatures warm to 65 Tuesday, which could be close to records as well. Tomorrow's record is 67 from 2004.

In all, we could be looking at rainfall totals between 1-2" of rain across the Tri-State. We could see standing water at times in areas of more persistent rainfall.

Jennifer Ketchmark Heavy rain expected



The forecast dries out on Wednesday as temperatures top out in the mid 50s.

For those looking for colder weather, temperatures dip back closer to the freezing mark by Thursday morning and we'll only warm to 40 that day. Friday will also be chilly with a high of 38 under a partly cloudy sky.

MORNING RUSH

Areas of fog

Overcast

Low: 50

MONDAY

Cloudy sky

Isolated showers at times

High: 61

MONDAY NIGHT

Heavy showers likely

A few storms

Low: 58

TUESDAY

Rain likely, heavy at times

Isolated thunderstorms

High: 65

TUESDAY NIGHT

Showers continue

Overcast

Low: 48

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========