First day of Spring brings above-average warmth

Welcome to Spring!

Temperatures start in the upper 40s this morning and the sky is mostly cloudy. We'll see a mostly cloudy sky throughout the day, but this won't slow down our warming process. Temperatures are expected to climb to 73 degrees today. Winds will be in from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

There's a small rain chance to discuss today, but it's very possible that this rain completely misses our area this afternoon. The SPC has a "marginal risk" for severe storms in Highland, Brown, Adams and Mason County this afternoon. The severe weather threat would be large hail. But again, we are on the fringe of this and storms could miss us. If they do form, we are looking at 6 to 10 p.m.

The sky will be partly cloudy tonight with a low of 49 degrees.

Saturday's forecast looks fantastic. We'll warm to 71 degrees under a partly cloudy sky.

Sunday is even warmer, rising to 80 degrees. The sky will be partly cloudy and breezy southwest winds are expected. A cold front will come through late Sunday, and this will lead to a temperature drop to start next week.

All eyes remain focused on Thursday next week for Reds Opening Day! The forecast is still trending warm for us with highs near 70 degrees. Rain chances are still there potentially late in the day, some models show rain as an overnight event. But there's no clear-cut timing to pass along regarding rainfall at this time. We will have updates!

MORNING RUSH

Milder

Mostly cloudy

Low: 49

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy

Slight storm chance

High: 73

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Dry and mild

Low: 49

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy

Pleasant

High: 71

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Dry

Low: 52

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Very warm

High: 80

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