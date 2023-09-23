Watch Now
Weather

Actions

First day of Fall and it's feeling like it

Sunny and comfortable weekend ahead
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
GABP outside.jpg
Posted at 4:02 AM, Sep 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-23 04:02:27-04

Happy first day of Fall! The Autumnal Equinox was at 2:50am marking the end of summer.

Waking up this morning it's feeling like fall as our temperatures have dipped into the low 50s. It should be a good morning to open the windows or sit out on the porch with some coffee. Winds from the north at 5 to 10 mph will continue to keep our humidity low, adding to the comfortable feeling.

After the cool start to the morning we see temperatures climb to the 80° mark but no higher. So we stay in the mid to upper 70s for the majority of the afternoon with the nice breeze out of the NE.

Sunday is another mostly sunny day with a high of 77°. Looking ahead to Monday, it's all systems go to get back to work and the Monday Night Football game for the Bengals. Monday's high will end up at 76 under a partly cloudy sky. By kickoff at 8:15 p.m., temperatures will be in the upper 60s!

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:12 PM, Dec 17, 2018