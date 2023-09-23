First day of Fall and it's feeling like it

Happy first day of Fall! The Autumnal Equinox was at 2:50am marking the end of summer.

Waking up this morning it's feeling like fall as our temperatures have dipped into the low 50s. It should be a good morning to open the windows or sit out on the porch with some coffee. Winds from the north at 5 to 10 mph will continue to keep our humidity low, adding to the comfortable feeling.

After the cool start to the morning we see temperatures climb to the 80° mark but no higher. So we stay in the mid to upper 70s for the majority of the afternoon with the nice breeze out of the NE.

Sunday is another mostly sunny day with a high of 77°. Looking ahead to Monday, it's all systems go to get back to work and the Monday Night Football game for the Bengals. Monday's high will end up at 76 under a partly cloudy sky. By kickoff at 8:15 p.m., temperatures will be in the upper 60s!

