First day of Fall and it will feel like it!

Fall is officially here and it will feel just like that today. After hitting 93 on Wednesday, temperatures dropped drastically with the passage of our cold front overnight.

We'll start the day with temperatures in the low 60s and a mostly cloudy sky. I'm also tracking a few leftover showers before sunrise. There is a small rain chance through 8 a.m. but most will stay dry for the morning drive into work.

Clouds will decrease today eventually revealing a mostly sunny sky. What won't be back is the heat. We'll be lucky to rebound to the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon.

And tonight will be CHILLY! We'll cool to 46 tonight. We haven't seen the mid 40s since early May!

Friday's forecast starts with ample sunshine and then clouds filter in later on in the day. We'll only warm to 67.

The weekend forecast is looking a bit more traditional temperature-wise for mid to late September. We'll end up with highs around 74-77 degrees. Saturday should be partly cloudy and pleasant. There is a tiny rain chance still showing up on the extended weather models, but we are talking about a brief area of light rain if we even see that.

It looks like we'll get a quick rain chance Saturday night into Sunday morning as a cold front passes through the Ohio Valley. It doesn't look like this rain will hold on for the day so most of Sunday should be dry, mostly cloudy and mild.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Slight rain chance

Low: 62

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy

To mostly sunny

High: 71

THURSDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Chilly

Low: 46

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy

Pleasant

High: 67

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Chilly again

Low: 53

