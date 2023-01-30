First a wintry mix, then light snow for some tonight

We have two separate rounds of precipitation to talk about over the next 24 hours and it results in different outcomes depending on where you live.

The first round of precipitation moves through the Tri-State this morning and up through the noon hour. This will mainly fall as a wintry mix north and northwest of the Ohio River. Some of our northern towns could see a little bit of wet snowfall but it shouldn't stick to roads as pavement temperature remain above freezing. Elsewhere, the sky is overcast and temperatures will be holding steady around 35 degrees for much of the day. For those of you to the north, after your wintry mix chance ends by noon, you too, are just looking at clouds and steady temperatures.

Jennifer Ketchmark

Wintry mix Monday morning



The same weather system is still influencing our area overnight but this time, it's our southern locations that get the precipitation. A wintry mix will move into Northern Kentucky and southern Ohio between 10 to 11 p.m. Temperatures will be falling, so this will chance over to snowfall for our south and southeastern communities by midnight. Light snow will continue to fall through 6-7 a.m. North and northwest of Cincinnati, no snow is expected to fall. But those that do see snow could see anywhere from a trace amount to 1" of fresh snow. This would be enough to lead to some slick spots on Tuesday morning. This could mean school delays for some so consider this as you plan ahead for Tuesday.

Jennifer Ketchmark Overnight snowfall



Jennifer Ketchmark Snow tonight



Tuesday's forecast stays mostly cloudy with colder temperatures. We'll start the morning at 22 and warm to only 30 degrees.

Wednesday will be a dry, partly cloudy day with a high of 36. Thursday is also partly cloudy and milder with a high of 42.

Our weather pattern is staying dry to finish the week and into the coming weekend. Temperatures remain near normal levels for early February.

MORNING RUSH

Drizzle and mist

Overcast

Low: 35

MONDAY

Wintry mix to the north through noon

Overcast, steady temps

High: 36

MONDAY NIGHT

Light snow to the south

Overcast

Low: 22

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Chilly

High: 30

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Colder

Low: 18

