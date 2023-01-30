First a wintry mix, then light snow for some tonight

We have two separate rounds of precipitation to talk about over the next 24 hours and it results in different outcomes depending on where you live.
The first round of precipitation moves through the Tri-State this morning and up through the noon hour. This will mainly fall as a wintry mix north and northwest of the Ohio River. Some of our northern towns could see a little bit of wet snowfall but it shouldn't stick to roads as pavement temperature remain above freezing. Elsewhere, the sky is overcast and temperatures will be holding steady around 35 degrees for much of the day. For those of you to the north, after your wintry mix chance ends by noon, you too, are just looking at clouds and steady temperatures.
The same weather system is still influencing our area overnight but this time, it's our southern locations that get the precipitation. A wintry mix will move into Northern Kentucky and southern Ohio between 10 to 11 p.m. Temperatures will be falling, so this will chance over to snowfall for our south and southeastern communities by midnight. Light snow will continue to fall through 6-7 a.m. North and northwest of Cincinnati, no snow is expected to fall. But those that do see snow could see anywhere from a trace amount to 1" of fresh snow. This would be enough to lead to some slick spots on Tuesday morning. This could mean school delays for some so consider this as you plan ahead for Tuesday.
Tuesday's forecast stays mostly cloudy with colder temperatures. We'll start the morning at 22 and warm to only 30 degrees.
Wednesday will be a dry, partly cloudy day with a high of 36. Thursday is also partly cloudy and milder with a high of 42.
Our weather pattern is staying dry to finish the week and into the coming weekend. Temperatures remain near normal levels for early February.
MORNING RUSH
Drizzle and mist
Overcast
Low: 35
MONDAY
Wintry mix to the north through noon
Overcast, steady temps
High: 36
MONDAY NIGHT
Light snow to the south
Overcast
Low: 22
TUESDAY
Mostly cloudy
Chilly
High: 30
TUESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Colder
Low: 18
