Finishing the week with sunshine and mild temperatures

Another day of sunshine? Yep!
The forecast has been gorgeous this week and that continues today. We'll see sunshine as temperatures warm to 70 degrees. Light winds from the east are expected.
This pattern continues over the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will be sunny with highs in the low 70s. Technically, a cold front is moving into the Ohio Valley region, but it's very slow to arrive. Clouds will start to build to the northwest, but clouds shouldn't move into our forecast area until Monday.
A slow-moving area of low pressure moves into the Great Lakes region early next week and it will bring in a few more clouds to our sky. But when it comes to temperatures, we are still going to be on the warm side of the boundary. Highs will stay in the low 70s.
The cold front finally passes on Thursday and it might produce some isolated showers but we aren't talking about a guaranteed rain chance. Highs will start to cool once the front passes leaving our highs in the mid to low 60s by Halloween.
MORNING RUSH
River valley fog
Otherwise, clear skies
Low: 46
FRIDAY
Sunshine
Pleasant
High: 70
FRIDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Chilly
Low: 46
SATURDAY
Sunshine
Pleasant
High: 71
SATURDAY NIGHT
Clear again
Cool
Low: 45
SUNDAY
Sunshine
Dry
High: 73
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