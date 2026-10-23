Finishing the week with sunshine and mild temperatures

Another day of sunshine? Yep!

The forecast has been gorgeous this week and that continues today. We'll see sunshine as temperatures warm to 70 degrees. Light winds from the east are expected.

This pattern continues over the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will be sunny with highs in the low 70s. Technically, a cold front is moving into the Ohio Valley region, but it's very slow to arrive. Clouds will start to build to the northwest, but clouds shouldn't move into our forecast area until Monday.

A slow-moving area of low pressure moves into the Great Lakes region early next week and it will bring in a few more clouds to our sky. But when it comes to temperatures, we are still going to be on the warm side of the boundary. Highs will stay in the low 70s.

The cold front finally passes on Thursday and it might produce some isolated showers but we aren't talking about a guaranteed rain chance. Highs will start to cool once the front passes leaving our highs in the mid to low 60s by Halloween.

MORNING RUSH

River valley fog

Otherwise, clear skies

Low: 46

FRIDAY

Sunshine

Pleasant

High: 70

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Chilly

Low: 46

SATURDAY

Sunshine

Pleasant

High: 71

SATURDAY NIGHT

Clear again

Cool

Low: 45

SUNDAY

Sunshine

Dry

High: 73

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