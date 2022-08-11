Finally a mostly sunny day, but there's a catch

Who's ready for sunshine? We are finally forecasting a mostly sunny day but there is one small catch this evening.
Thursday starts with a mostly clear sky and cooler temperatures in the mid 60s. We'll warm to 78 by the noon hour and then top out at 84 by 4 p.m. The sky is mostly sunny for the bulk of the day but there is a weak cold front passing this evening that will bring in a few clouds from 5 to 10 p.m. It's also in this cloud deck that we could see a quick shower or two develop. But a lot of the viewing area will not get rain this evening.
After the cold front moves to the the south, northeast winds will move in cooler and drier air for several days. Tonight alone, we'll drop to 60.
Friday will be mostly sunny and downright gorgeous! Temperatures warm to 78 with no detectable humidity. The Bengals start their pre-season game at Paycor Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Friday with a kickoff temperature of 71 degrees. What a night for football!
Saturday morning will be downright refreshing. We'll cool to 56 to start the day. The sky will be mostly sunny on Saturday and we'll warm to 80.
Spotty showers will be possible on Sunday, but the day isn't a washout. We'll warm to only 79 that day.
MORNING RUSH
Few Clouds
Mild
Low: 64
THURSDAY
Mostly sunny
Slight evening chance
High: 84
THURSDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Cooler
Low: 60
FRIDAY
Mostly sunny
Pleasant
High: 78
FRIDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Cool
Low: 56
