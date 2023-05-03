Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Finally a day with more sunshine in the forecast

Temperatures slowly improve
Spring Geese
Mark Rector - Union, KY
Spring Geese
Spring Geese
Posted at 3:28 AM, May 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-03 05:23:12-04

The forecast is finally going to turn the corner and we are heading into warmer territory with more sunshine!

Our Wednesday morning forecast starts with a mostly cloudy sky and lows in the low 40s. By noon, we'll warm to 48 as clouds decrease and then we top out around 59 this afternoon with a mostly sunny sky. It's a small warm up from Tuesday but the addition of sunshine will make it feel better outside this afternoon.

Wednesday high temperatures
Wednesday high temperatures

With a lack of cloud cover, temperatures will cool more tonight, dropping to the mid to upper 30s.

Thursday forecast looks fantastic! We'll see a partly cloudy sky with highs warming to the mid 60s.

The next chance for rain sneaks in on Friday's forecast. An area of low pressure will be passing well to the southwest but the precipitation shield could advance as far northeast as the Tri-State for the afternoon and evening hours. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and milder with a high of 69 degrees.

Friday rain chance
Friday rain chance

Our weekend forecast still looks fantastic! Saturday will be partly cloudy and warm. Temperatures start in the upper 40s and warm to 73 that afternoon. Sunday is mostly sunny with a morning low of 50 and warming to 77 in the afternoon hours.

MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Cool
Low: 41

WEDNESDAY
Mostly cloudy
To mostly sunny
High: 59

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Chilly
Low: 38

THURSDAY
Partly cloudy
Milder
High: 65

THURSDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Not as cold
High: 45

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:12 PM, Dec 17, 2018