Finally a day with more sunshine in the forecast

The forecast is finally going to turn the corner and we are heading into warmer territory with more sunshine!

Our Wednesday morning forecast starts with a mostly cloudy sky and lows in the low 40s. By noon, we'll warm to 48 as clouds decrease and then we top out around 59 this afternoon with a mostly sunny sky. It's a small warm up from Tuesday but the addition of sunshine will make it feel better outside this afternoon.

Jennifer Ketchmark Wednesday high temperatures



With a lack of cloud cover, temperatures will cool more tonight, dropping to the mid to upper 30s.

Thursday forecast looks fantastic! We'll see a partly cloudy sky with highs warming to the mid 60s.

The next chance for rain sneaks in on Friday's forecast. An area of low pressure will be passing well to the southwest but the precipitation shield could advance as far northeast as the Tri-State for the afternoon and evening hours. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and milder with a high of 69 degrees.

Jennifer Ketchmark Friday rain chance



Our weekend forecast still looks fantastic! Saturday will be partly cloudy and warm. Temperatures start in the upper 40s and warm to 73 that afternoon. Sunday is mostly sunny with a morning low of 50 and warming to 77 in the afternoon hours.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Cool

Low: 41

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy

To mostly sunny

High: 59

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Chilly

Low: 38

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy

Milder

High: 65

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Not as cold

High: 45

