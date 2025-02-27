Few showers today with a cold weekend on tap

Waking up this morning, the temperatures were in the low to mid-40s, so quite a bit warmer than yesterday.

Today will be much cooler than in the last few days. Cincinnati's highs will only climb to 50 degrees, and winds from the west will be 10 to 15 mph. Gusts will be much stronger, at 25 to 30 mph. After a dry first half of the day and early afternoon, rain will roll in between 4 and 8 p.m.

Baron Today

Rain totals between Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be between 0.25 and 0.50 inches, with some locations receiving up to 0.75 inches.

Baron Tomorrow

Tomorrow will be drier and warmer, with temperatures climbing into the upper 50s and partly cloudy skies.

March starts this weekend, marking the beginning of Meteorological Spring! However, the weekend will bring much cooler air, with highs in the upper 30s for both days.

Baron Weekend

THIS MORNING

Showers moved out

Staying mild

Low: 42

TODAY

Some sun & breezy

Afternoon showers

High: 51

TONIGHT

Clouds clearing

Getting cooler

Low: 31

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy

Mild & breezy

High: 57

