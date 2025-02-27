Watch Now
Few showers today with a cold weekend on tap

Few showers with possible thunderstorm today
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Cincinnati Fog
Waking up this morning, the temperatures were in the low to mid-40s, so quite a bit warmer than yesterday.

Today will be much cooler than in the last few days. Cincinnati's highs will only climb to 50 degrees, and winds from the west will be 10 to 15 mph. Gusts will be much stronger, at 25 to 30 mph. After a dry first half of the day and early afternoon, rain will roll in between 4 and 8 p.m.

Today
Today

Rain totals between Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be between 0.25 and 0.50 inches, with some locations receiving up to 0.75 inches.

Tomorrow
Tomorrow

Tomorrow will be drier and warmer, with temperatures climbing into the upper 50s and partly cloudy skies.

March starts this weekend, marking the beginning of Meteorological Spring! However, the weekend will bring much cooler air, with highs in the upper 30s for both days.

Weekend
Weekend

THIS MORNING
Showers moved out
Staying mild
Low: 42

TODAY
Some sun & breezy
Afternoon showers
High: 51

TONIGHT
Clouds clearing
Getting cooler
Low: 31

FRIDAY
Partly cloudy
Mild & breezy
High: 57

