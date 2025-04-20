Few showers today but looking good for Easter plans

After showers and storms yesterday, we are shaping up to see a decent Easter Sunday.
Starting off this morning we will have mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 50s.
We see some sunshine today but clouds dominate the sky and temperatures reach the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances are still lingering today but models have taken away most, if not all the rain chances. Great news for Easter activities! One thing to keep in mind though, it will be warm and on the muggy side this afternoon, especially if that sun pops out.
Muggy is the name of the game for the work week.
We've also got rain and storm chances the first half of tomorrow. But by noon, this looks to move out.
We then stay dry, warm and muggy until the later parts of the week. Temps stay in the 70s for highs and get close to the 80 degree mark at times.
EASTER SUNDAY
Spotty showers
Warm and muggy
High: 78
TONIGHT
Showers and storms
Heavy rain chances
Low: 62
MONDAY
Rain and storms early
Mostly cloudy, windy
High: 75
