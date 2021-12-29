Few showers this AM, more later

HEADLINES:

-AM Fog

- Lingering AM showers

- More rain this evening

We're starting off with a low visibility in a couple of spots. We Still have some showers in the lower half of the Tri-State. Most of this should clear out before 10 a.m. Morning temperatures are mild, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Wednesday's highs will be in the mid 50s. We'll stay mostly cloudy until evening rain moves in. The rain continues overnight and end early Thursday.

Highs for the next several days will stay in the 50s and 60s before we see a hug drop starting Sunday. Sunday's highs only make it to the upper 30s to low 40s.

The next rain maker arrives Friday evening into most of Saturday. There is the chance to see areas with localized flooding. We can also expect a few thunderstorms.

WEDNESDAY

AM Showers

Evening Showers

High: 55

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Overnight rain

Lighter by Thu AM

Low: 49

THURSDAY

AM showers

Mostly cloudy

High: 56

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Cooler

Low: 40

